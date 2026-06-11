Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms with a High of 35°C

Delhi residents are advised to prepare for a dynamic weather day on Thursday, 11 June 2026, as the capital city is set to experience thunderstorms with temperatures soaring to a high of 35°C. While the mercury will feel hotter, reaching up to 37°C due to humidity levels hovering around 48%, the prospect of rain offers some respite from the summer heat. Recent weather reports indicated a high probability of significant rainfall and thunderstorms across the region, prompting cautionary advisories.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 35°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 48% Wind Speed 21 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 19:00 35°C Thunderstorm 66% 21 km/h 21:00 30°C Light drizzle 80% 10 km/h 23:00 27°C Light drizzle 67% 17 km/h 01:00 27°C Clear sky 35% 9 km/h 03:00 27°C Clear sky 27% 10 km/h 05:00 27°C Clear sky 47% 9 km/h 07:00 28°C Clear sky 67% 14 km/h 09:00 31°C Clear sky 73% 11 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is expected to begin with intense weather, with the evening hours of 19:00 showing a 66% chance of thunderstorms and winds at 21 km/h. As the night progresses, the intensity is forecast to ease, transitioning to light drizzle around 21:00 and continuing into the early morning hours. By 01:00, the skies are predicted to clear, though a slight chance of rain persists, with conditions remaining mild around 27°C throughout the night. The morning will see a gradual increase in temperature, with a clear sky and a higher chance of rain in the early hours, reaching 28°C by 07:00 and climbing to 31°C by 09:00, with an increasing chance of rain up to 73%. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Warm and Clear Conditions with High of 36°C.

Residents are urged to stay updated with the latest Delhi weather updates and take necessary precautions. Given the forecast for thunderstorms and potential heavy spells, it is advisable to carry umbrellas and waterproof footwear if venturing outdoors. Commuters should anticipate possible disruptions due to rain and wind. Despite the cooler nighttime temperatures, the daytime heat and humidity necessitate staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the afternoon. El Niño Officially Begins As US Scientists Warn of Potentially Record-Breaking Global Heat.

The weather forecast suggests a significant shift from the recent heatwave conditions reported in the past 48 hours, with alerts for squalls and hail previously issued. While the immediate forecast focuses on thunderstorms, the intermittent rain throughout the day and night will be a key feature of Delhi's weather today. The chance of rain remains elevated, especially in the early morning hours, before conditions are expected to settle into a clearer, though still warm, pattern.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).