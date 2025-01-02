New Delhi, January 2: Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, causing visibility to plummet and disrupting normal life. The temperature dipped to 10 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m., and flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport faced potential disruptions due to reduced visibility.

According to the Delhi Airport authorities, runway visibility ranged between 200 to 500 meters, while general visibility dropped to zero at 6 a.m. Flights equipped for low-visibility operations were able to land, but others were likely to face delays or diversions. Delhi Weather Update: At 41.2 mm, City Records Highest Single-Day December Rainfall in 101 Years, Says IMD.

Dense Layer of Fog Engulfs Delhi

Dense Layer of Fog Engulfs Delhi

VIDEO | Delhi: Dense layer of fog engulfs national capital as cold wave continues to intensify. Visuals from Akshardham.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi and neighbouring areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, warning residents of poor visibility and challenging commuting conditions.

For Thursday, the IMD forecast partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds at speeds of 10-15 km/h. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could dip to 8 degrees Celsius.

Over the past few days, the capital has been gripped by cold conditions. On New Year's Day, the mercury dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Continue in National Capital; Bitter Cold Grips the City.

A brief respite from the cold is anticipated on January 3 and 4, with maximum temperatures rising to 19-20 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 9 degrees Celsius.

However, this relief may be short-lived as a western disturbance originating from Pakistan and Afghanistan is expected to bring heavy rain to Delhi-NCR on January 6. A similar system caused downpours in late December, leading to the current cold wave.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 241, categorising it as 'poor.' Residents are advised to exercise caution during the dense fog, particularly while driving, and are urged to stay updated on changes in flight schedules due to the ongoing weather conditions.

