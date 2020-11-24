New Delhi, November 24: Various Northern Indian states are experiencing cold waves, the winter season has dawned upon the area. The temperature has gone down in several regions. In the national capital too, the mercury levels have taken a dip. According to the Indian Meteorological Department forecast, the temperature is likely to be between 10 Degree Celsius and 25 Degree Celsius on Tuesday. Delhi Winters: Cold Wave Conditions Grip National Capital, Mercury Likely to Dip to 7 Degree Celsius Today.

The minimum temperature in the national capital will go down till 10 Degree Celsius as per the prediction by the IMD. While the maximum temperature is predicted to stand at 25 Degree Celsius on Tuesday. Delhi will be experiencing fog/mist in the morning, as per the forecast by the IMD. The city will have 'partly cloudy sky later in the day,' added the forecast. Delhi Winters: Cold Wave Conditions Grip National Capital As Icy Cold Winds Blow From Himalayas, Minimum Temperature Likely to Dip to 8 Degree Celsius.

Read the Tweet Here:

Temperature drops in Delhi, India Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperature of 10° Celsius & maximum of 25° Celsius today. National capital to experience 'Fog/mist in morning & partly cloudy sky later', as per IMD forecast. Visuals from Ghazipur. pic.twitter.com/rUgUMyvigc — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

The pollution level in the city is likely to be poor amid the cold temperature. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Patparganj area in the city stands at 400, which s included in the 'very poor' category.

