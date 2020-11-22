New Delhi, November 22: Cold winds blew through Delhi and Delhiites felt the nip in the air as the temperature dipped on Sunday morning. Cold wave conditions gripped the national capital with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a drop in the minimum temperature in the day today. The temperature in the national capital has seen a dip with residents feeling the chills during the morning hours. The IMD has forecasted a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius and a maximum of 24 degree Celsius today. According to the IMD forecast, Delhi is set to experience fog or mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later in the day today. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below the normal. Prior to this, the national capital capital witnessed its coldest November morning in 14 years at 7.7 Degree Celsius. This was Delhi's lowest minimum temperature in November since November 29, 2006, when the city recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Here's the tweet:

Mercury level dips in Delhi; India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a minimum temperature of 7° Celsius and a maximum of 24° Celsius today. Delhi to experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later', as per IMD forecast. Visuals from Signature Bridge. pic.twitter.com/PkKoqe4QNq — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

The air quality in Punjabi Bagh remained in 'Poor' category and recorded an Air Quality Index of 260 as per Central Pollution Control Board. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, the minimum temperature in the national capital was likely to increase from Monday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. The

In October, the IMD had said that the winter season this year in India could be colder due to the prevailing La Nina conditions. The official added that as weak La Nina condition is prevailing, the country can expect more cold this year. "The El Nino and La Nina conditions play a dominant role if you consider the large scale factor for the occurrence of cold wave conditions," the official added.

