Lucknow, November 21: Even as the mercury begins to dip and winter sets in, there has been no let-up in dengue cases, with Lucknow registering 47 cases in just a day. Majority of the new dengue cases were reported from congested residential and commercial localities like Aishbagh (6), Chandar Nagar (5), Aliganj (5), Indira Nagar (4), NK Road (5) and Chinhat (4).

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, said: "Notices were issued to 14 houses where mosquito larva was spotted by the health teams conducting survey to check mosquito breeding." Anti-Dengue Curbs: Uttar Pradesh Government Directs School Students To Wear Full Shirts, Trousers; Orders To Ensure No Waterlogging Near School Premises.

Experts said that despite fall in temperature number of new daily cases might take a couple of days more to go down. Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said: "Fall in day temperature came just two days before and it might take a few more days for fresh dengue cases to go down. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ramps Up Efforts To Combat Rising Dengue Infections After State Reports Over 11,000 Cases in 2022.

"Temperature below 25 degrees Celsius is considered adverse for mosquito breeding and hence we can hope new cases will go down in the coming week."

The state health department has issued directives to all private labs to update test report of dengue samples with the health department at the district level particularly of the ELISA test, which is a confirmatory test for dengue. However, no new Covid case was reported in the state capital on Sunday and there are only seven active Covid cases in the district.

