Pune, August 31: A depressed cop in Pune was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented apartment in Pune's Hadapsar area on Monday. Reports inform that the 50-year-old Assistant sub-inspector identified as Rajesh Dagadu Mahajan, had been posted as a driver with the city police’s motor transport department. The cop ended his life allegedly due to depression due to the death of his wife in May and had also been facing financial trouble.

The incident came to light after the landlord of the flat, who stays nearby, discovered a foul smell emanating from the flat. The landlord rang the doorbell but Mahajan neither responded to the doorbell nor answered phone calls. After trying for some time, the landlord then called his relatives and alerted the police. For now, a case of accidental death has been registered. Depressed Ludhiana Teacher Ends Life by Setting Herself Ablaze, Leaves Suicide Note Asking Mother for ‘Forgiveness’.

The TOI report quotes Senior inspector Balkrushna Kadam of the Hadapsar police saying that the cops have found a note, purportedly written by Mahajan. The deceased had been staying alone after his wife succumbed to cancer in May. The note stated that he was depressed after his wife’s death and had run into financial trouble.

In the note, Mahajan said that he had given a loan of Rs 2 lakh to two persons and they failed to return the money at the said time. Also, he had taken a loan from a private finance firm and failed to repay the money, following which he was troubled by the recovery agents of the firm. Troubled by all this, the cop thought of ending his life and committed suicide at his flat.

