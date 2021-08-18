Chandigarh, August 18: In a shocking incident, a woman in Punjab's Ludhiana ended her life hours after returning from school, allegedly due to depression. Reports inform that the teacher, who taught at a private school on Hambran Road, set herself on fire on the terrace of her house. The incident has been reported from the Kundanpuri area in Ludhiana. A report by Hindustan Times informs that the cops later recovered a suicide note, in which she stated that she was suffering from depression.

The HT report adds that the deceased has been identified as a 46-yer-old woman who was unmarried. Her father had died a long time back, her brother died three years back and she is survived by her ailing mother. In the suicide note that police recovered from the house, the woman asked her mother for 'forgiveness' for leaving her all alone. Bengaluru Woman Duped of Rs 1.8 Crore by Fraudsters on Pretext of Curing Her of Depression by Performing Pujas.

As per details by cops, the mother of the deceased said that her daughter had returned from school around 1 pm and gone straight to her room. A while later, the neighbours saw her engulfed in the flames on the terrace following which they rushed to rescue her, but she had died by then. Soon after the incident was reported, the Police initiated an investigation into the case. The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem.

