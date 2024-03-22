Delhi, March 22: In the wake of the Animal Husbandry Ministry's letter to state governments advocating for a ban on certain dog breeds, there has been a disturbing increase in the abandonment of Pitbulls and other breeds. The past week alone has seen a spike in the number of these breeds being put up for adoption, sparking concerns among dog owners and activists over the spread of misinformation on social media.

Sanjay Mohapatra, founder of the House of Stray Animals shelter, told India Today about the futility of the government's move. He noted that many abandoned dogs cannot be visually identified as Pitbull mixes, rendering the ban ineffective. "The DNA of the 23 breeds facing a ban is becoming intertwined with that of stray dogs and other pedigree breeds, often requiring experts for accurate identification," Mohapatra explained. Ban on Pet Dog Breeds: Centre Directs States To Ban 23 Breeds of Ferocious Dogs, Including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs.

The social media trend reflects the urgency among pet owners to find new homes for their dogs, with breeds like Chow Chow, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweilers being offered for adoption throughout Delhi-NCR.

Mohapatra expressed dismay at the government's decision, which was made without expert consultation or the formation of a committee involving dog parents and activists. "This hasty move has sown widespread confusion, leading many dog owners to not only seek adoption for their pets but also to abandon them at an alarming rate," he said. Dog Attacks, Illegal Fighting: Govt Bans Import, Breeding and Sale of Dangerous Dog Breeds Including Pitbull.

Other shelters in the National Capital Region report similar patterns of abandonment, particularly of Pitbulls and related breeds. Immediate measures are necessary to address the misinformation and support affected dogs and their owners.

