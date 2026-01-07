Patna, January 7: A recent directive from the Sasaram Municipal Corporation in Bihar’s Rohtas district has instructed teachers in schools under its jurisdiction to collect and report data on stray dogs, a move that has sparked criticism from educators already handling multiple non-academic duties.

Under the order, each school must appoint a teacher as a nodal officer responsible for recording the number of stray dogs on and around school premises, assessing their condition, and suggesting potential control measures. The municipal administration says the data will support planning for animal management, including the possible establishment of a dog pound in the area. Ropeway Collapse in Bihar: Newly Constructed Ropeway Collapses During Trial Run in Rohtas Before Scheduled New Year Opening, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Stray Dog Census in Bihar, Teachers Asked to Do Counting

Teachers have reacted with frustration to the new requirement, arguing that many are already stretched thin by non-teaching work. In recent years, educators in Bihar have been regularly deployed for census duties, Booth Level Officer (BLO) functions during elections, caste surveys, and other administrative tasks, often at the expense of classroom instruction.

Some school principals and headteachers described the directive as misaligned with their primary educational responsibilities. Critics say that stray animal monitoring is typically the responsibility of municipal or animal welfare authorities and not school staff. School Teachers Deployed for Stray Dog Counting Exercise in Delhi? State Government Clarifies.

Sasaram Municipal Commissioner Vikas Kumar defended the order, saying it was issued in accordance with government guidelines aimed at strengthening local stray animal management. Municipal officials have set up a dedicated control room to receive reports from the nominated nodal teachers.

The directive comes against the backdrop of a broader stray dog challenge in Bihar. Government figures and independent surveys suggest that hundreds of thousands of strays are present across the state, with districts such as Gaya and Rohtas among those reporting high numbers. Animal bite cases have been a growing public health concern.

In Maharashtra and other states, similar requirements for staff to act as nodal officers for stray dogs in school premises have triggered protests, with educators and unions arguing that such tasks fall outside their professional duties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

