Dongri Man Suffering From Breathlessness & Fever Dies After Being Refused Admission by 5 Mumbai Hospitals

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 4: In a tragic incident, 52-year-old man, a resident of Dongri died after he was turned away from one South Mumbai hospital to the other. According to a Times of India report, the man died within four hours after he managed to find a bed in state-run St George Hospital. His son narrated the harrowing experience of spending two and a half hours in the taxi from tossing between one hospital to the other.

They went to five hospitals and none of them was willing to admit him despite his depleting oxygen levels. The deceased was diabetic and was suffering from fever, and there was also suffering weakness for the last four days. The first hospital which they reached was Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Mazgaon. They referred him to H N Reliance Hospital saying that the deceased's symptoms looked like coronavirus. Pregnant Woman Refused Admission in Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital For Not Having COVID-19 Test Report.

The hospital offered to arrange an ambulance for him to SevenHills in Marol. However, his son was unwilling to travel that far from South Mumbai to Marol because his father's condition was not stable. The family alleged that at Saifee hospital they were not even allowed to enter. After a few other hospitals turned him away, he was finally admitted to St George Hospital in Mumbai. However, the hospital authorities were not able to save him. The family has been waiting for the COVID-19 report of the deceased and as a precautionary measure, they have quarantined themselves.