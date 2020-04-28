Pregnant Woman Refused Admission in Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital For Not Having COVID-19 Test Report

Pregnant Belly.

Mumbai, April 28: A 9-month pregnant woman in the city faced a harrowing time after she was refused admission to a private hospital in Bandra, despite her experiencing cramps. According to a Times of India report, the woman was refused admission because she didn't have a COVID-19 test report with her. The woman and her family spent 6 hours in the hospital requesting the authorities to admit her because she feared that she may deliver anytime. Coronavirus And Pregnancy: Test All Asymptomatic Pregnant Women Living in Containment Zones or Hotspots, Says ICMR.

The pregnant woman had registered at Holy Family Hospital and had paid a deposit. She was consulting a gynaecologist there for four months and mentioned that no one told her to get the COVID-19 test during her earlier visits. A doctor agreed to see her in the emergency ward of the hospital and handed her a prescription for COVID-19 test. Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How the Novel Coronavirus Can Affect Expectant Mothers and Their Foetuses in Womb.

The woman was then taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where the hospital asked her to get admitted. However, her family was unwilling to do so. By then her cramps had got a little better and therefore, they decided to do the test via private lab on Tuesday. Following many such refusals to pregnant woman, BMC has designated BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central and Nanavati in Parle to conduct deliveries on coronavirus patients.