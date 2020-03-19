'Don't Go Into Panic Buying': PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Assuring 'Supplies of Milk, Vegetables, Essentials Won't be Hit'

PM Narendra Modi . (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, March 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing the nation appealed to the people not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. He assured the people that adequate arrangements and steps have been taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and other essentials.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said, "I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities." PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People to 'Work From Home', Follow Janata Curfew Amid COVID-19 Spread, Urges Senior Citizens to Stay Indoors.

PM Modi: I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities.

Apart from this, PM Modi appealed the people to work from home and urged the senior citizens above age of 60 to stay indoors untill the coronavirus pandemic is over. PM Modi also said that to avoid the spread of coronavirus social distancing is very important and asked peopel to follow 'Janata Curfew'.

On the issue of COVID-19, PM Modi called the social distancong as janata curfew. He said, "This Sunday, 22nd March from 7 am to 9pm, all countrymen will have to follow 'Janta Curfew'." He also said,. "Resolve and restraint is the need of the hour. Social distancing is a must."

PM Modi in his address had stated that the crisis has engulfed the entire human race, but India have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world. However, the Premier said that science is yet to come up with medicine for COVID-19.