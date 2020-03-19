PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People to 'Work From Home', Follow Janata Curfew Amid COVID-19 Spread, Urges Senior Citizens to Stay Indoors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while addressing the nation appealed the people to work from home and urged the senior citizens -- above age of 60 -- to stay indoors untill the coronavirus pandemic is over. PM Modi also said that to avoid the spread of coronavirus social distancing is very important and asked them to follow 'Janata Curfew'.

Appealing the people to work from home, Prime Minister Modi said, "Restrain is compulsory to protect ourselves and remain healthy. I request that for the coming weeks people should go out of their homes only if essential." Adding more, he said, "I request people above the age of 60 to not venture out of their homes for the next few weeks." 'Don't Go Into Panic Buying': PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Assuring 'Supplies of Milk, Vegetables, Essentials Won't be Hit'.

On the issue of COVID-19, PM Modi called on the importance of social distancing and referred it as 'janata curfew'. He said, "This Sunday, 22nd March from 7 am to 9pm, all countrymen will have to follow 'Janta Curfew'." He also said,. "Resolve and restraint is the need of the hour. Social distancing is a must."

PM Modi in his address had stated that the crisis has engulfed the entire human race, but India have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world. However, the Premier said that science is yet to come up with medicine for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Government of India on Thursday issued new guidelines in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As per the fresh directive, children aged below 10 years and senior citizens above 65 must remain indoors considering that they are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. The Centre also announced the suspension of all international commercial flights from March 22.