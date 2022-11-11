Mumbai, November 11: In a shocking incident that took place in Hyderabad, a man allegedly killed her brother after an argument over a family matter. As per reports, the shocking incident took place on Wednesday night when the two brother had an argument over taking care of their father. Reportedly, the accused, who works as a truck driver murdered his brother at the home in Jagadgirigutta.

According to a report in the Times of India, after killing his brother, the accused fled from the spot, however, he was arrested the next day. The deceased has been identified as Komera Yona (42), who worked as an auto driver and stayed at Deenabandhu Colony in Jagadgirigutta. Drunk Man Murders Two-Year-Old Son by Slamming His Head Against Floor for Crying in Hyderabad, Arrested.

Police officials said that accused Komera David (46), a petrol tanker driver from the same colony killed his brother. Cops also said that on Wednesday night, an argument took place between Yona and David for not taking care of their father.

In between the argument, David in a fit of rage attacked his brother Yona with a boulder. "David, who was under the influence of alcohol, picked up a boulder on the road and attacked Yona on the head," an officer from Jagadgirigutta police said. Pune Shocker: Truck Driver Abused, Beaten With Belts and Iron Rods by Eight Bike-Borne Men After He Honks for Way in Varale Village.

After killing his brother, David fled from the spot. After the incident came to light, the police registered a murder case and nabbed the accused from Deenabandhu Colony on Thursday.

