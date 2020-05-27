Dyeing Units in Surat Resume Operations With 25-30% Staff Amid Lockdown 4; Social Distancing Norms Followed

Dyeing units in Surat resume operations With 25-30 percent staff (Photo Credits: ANI)

Surat, May 27: Almost after two months, dyeing units in Surat resumed operations amid the fourth phase of lockdown. These factories started their functioning with 25-30 percent of staff. These units are following social distancing and temperature checks of all employees have also been conducted. The workers are also taking precautions during their shifts. They are wearing masks and using sanitisers. Gujarat: 16 Private Hospitals Get Notice for Turning Away Coronavirus Patients.

Paresh Chaudhary, an owner of a dyeing unit, told news agency ANI, "We' are following all government guidelines; regular temperature checks being done, use of masks and sanitisers compulsory and social distancing followed." After the lockdown was imposed in March, export shipments of dyes, chemicals and intermediates hampered to a great extent. US Becomes World's First Country to Cross 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Top 1.7 Million.

According to data published by Chemical Exports Promotion Council (Chemexcil), exports declined by 30 percent in March 2020 across India. The exports reportedly fell from USD 279.3 million to USD 195 million. Notably, Gujarat accounts for nearly 75 percent of the export of dyes and intermediates from India. Also, nearly 85 percent of textile markets in Surat are in containment zones. Hence, only 15 percent of textile markets got permission to re-open.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is one of the worst affected states of India due to coronavirus. In Gujarat, 14,821 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The death in this state also rose to 915. Over 7,000 people have recovered from the deadly disease in Gujarat until now. On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 1,51,767. The deadly virus also claimed 4,337 in the country.