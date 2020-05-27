COVID-19 Tally in India Cross 1.5 Lakh-Mark With 6,387 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 4,337

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 27: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark with a spike of 6,387 new coronavirus cases and 170 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-9 cases in the country rose to 1,51,767 on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 83,004 are active cases while 64,425 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 4,337 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. US Becomes World's First Country to Cross 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Top 1.7 Million.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state by coronavirus with 2,091 new COVID-19 cases and 97 fatalities reported in the state. The total tally of cases in the state now stands at 54,758, while 1,168 patients were discharged from hospital, taking the number of recovered patients to 16,954, state health officials informed. In Pune alone, the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 289 with 9 more fatalities and till Tuesday. A total of 327 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district taking the total tally to 6,480.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that the recovery rate in coronavirus cases in the country has improved considerably while the fatality rate has also been observed as declining. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate in the country was 7.10 per cent on March 25 but after the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the recovery rate now stands at 41.61 during the fourth phase.

Giving phase-wise details of the recovery rate, the official said the recovery rate which was 7.1% in first lockdown, 11.42 % in second, 26.59% was in third lockdown, is now 41.61 %. Agarwal added saying that India's fatality rate is one of the lowest -- 2.87 % as against the global average for case fatality which is around 6.45%. It was 3.3% on April 15 and has now reduced to 2.87% ,"the Joint Health Secretary said.