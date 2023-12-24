EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Russia From December 25 to 29 To Discuss Bilateral, Multilateral and International Issues

Jaishankar will also meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral, and international issues. The officials also said that ​focusing on the strong people to people and cultural ties between two countries, Jaishankar's programme will include engagements in Moscow and in St. Petersburg.

Dec 24, 2023
EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Russia From December 25 to 29 To Discuss Bilateral, Multilateral and International Issues
EAM S Jaishankar (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

New Delhi, December 24: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Russia from December 25-29 as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides. According to officials, Jaishankar, ​during this visit, will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement.

Jaishankar will also meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral, and international issues. The officials also said that ​focusing on the strong people to people and cultural ties between two countries, Jaishankar's programme will include engagements in Moscow and in St. Petersburg. Indian Diplomacy Successful in Forging Relationships With Competing Powers, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

The time tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterized by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, the officials said.

