Mumbai, March 4: Umar Dzhabrailov, a prominent Russian businessman and former politician whose name appeared in unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, was allegedly found dead in his Moscow apartment on Monday, March 2. Local authorities are investigating the death as a suspected suicide. Dzhabrailov, 67, had previously drawn international media attention for his close relationship with Epstein's associate and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, whom he once described as his "soulmate."

According to Moscow law enforcement, Dzhabrailov’s body was discovered by staff at his residence in the Russian capital. Initial reports suggest he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though a formal forensic investigation is underway to confirm the cause of death. Epstein Files: Hillary Clinton Testifies She Has No Information on Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes and Doesn’t Recall Meeting Him (Watch Video).

While investigators have not yet released a suicide note, they noted that the businessman had been living in relative isolation in recent years. This follows a history of erratic public behavior, including a 2017 incident where he was arrested for firing a weapon into the ceiling of a luxury hotel near the Kremlin.

Umar Dzhabrailov's Connection With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Dzhabrailov’s profile rose significantly following the release of the "Epstein files" in early 2024. The documents, unsealed as part of a lawsuit involving Ghislaine Maxwell, highlighted his presence within the social circle of the convicted sex offender. In subsequent interviews, Dzhabrailov was candid about his ties to the group, specifically his deep personal bond with Maxwell. He referred to her as his "soulmate" and claimed their relationship spanned several years. While he was never charged with any crimes related to Epstein’s sex trafficking network, his name remained a point of interest for those tracking the financier’s international connections.

Umar Dzhabrailov Ran for Russian Presidency Against Vladimir Putin

A Chechen-born businessman, Dzhabrailov was a fixture of Moscow’s "Wild West" era of capitalism in the 1990s. He built a fortune in real estate and hospitality, most notably through his involvement with the Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel. His career also crossed into politics; he ran for the Russian presidency in 2000 against Vladimir Putin - garnering less than 1 per cent of the vote - and later served as a representative for Chechnya in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, from 2004 to 2009.

Despite his former status as a billionaire and political figure, Dzhabrailov’s influence waned over the last decade. He became better known for his struggles with substance abuse and legal issues than for his business ventures. In 2017, after the shooting incident at the Four Seasons Hotel, he was fined and received a suspended sentence. His death marks the end of a turbulent life that bridged the worlds of Russian oligarchy, high-level politics, and the controversial social circles of the Western elite.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sunday Guardian and India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

