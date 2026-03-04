Mumbai, March 4: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday morning that an Israeli F-35I fighter jet successfully downed an Iranian Yak-130 in the first confirmed air-to-air dogfight of the current conflict. The engagement, reported at 10:30 AM, marks a significant escalation in the aerial theater and represents the first time in nearly 40 years that the Israeli Air Force has shot down a manned enemy aircraft in combat.

The Engagement and the Aircraft

The Yak-130 is a Russian-made subsonic jet that first entered production in the 1990s. While it is primarily utilised as an advanced trainer for pilots preparing to fly high-performance Russian aircraft like the Su-57, it also serves as a light attack aircraft.

Military analysts note that while much of Iran'ss air fleet consists of antiquated F-4 and F-5 fighters, the Yak-130 is relatively more modern. However, it remains technologically outmatched by Israel's fifth-generation F-35I stealth fighters.

Strategy of Preemptive Strikes

Wednesday;s aerial victory follows a series of IDF operations aimed at neutralizing Iranian air capabilities on the ground. On Sunday afternoon, the IDF carried out strikes against Iranian fighter jets moments before they could take off. During that operation, two jets - an F-4 and an F-5 - were reportedly struck while positioned on the runway. By targeting these assets before they can become airborne, the IDF aims to maintain the "stand-in" attack capabilities of Israeli and American forces, which rely on hovering drones and aircraft over potential targets for extended periods.

Israel's Air Supremacy Over Tehran

According to military reports, Israel and the United States established general air supremacy in the Tehran region within the first 48 hours of the conflict. This dominance allows coalition forces to operate almost unimpeded. Aespite this, any active Iranian fighter jets represent a complication for coalition drones. Ensuring that Iranian jets remain grounded or are neutralized in the air is critical to maintaining the current level of operational freedom.

Historical Context

The downing of the Yak-130 is a rare occurrence in modern aerial warfare for the Israeli Air Force (IAF). The last recorded instance of the IAF shooting down an enemy aircraft was on November 24, 1985. In that historical engagement over Lebanon, an Israeli F-15 “Baz” downed two Syrian MiG-23 fighter jets. Wednesday’s announcement ends a four-decade hiatus of manned air-to-air kills for the IAF, highlighting the intense nature of the current regional hostilities.

