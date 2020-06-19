Earthquake in Haryana: Quake Measuring 2.3 on Richter Scale Reported 15 Km East-South East of Rohtak

Haryana, June 19: An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, occurred 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak at 05:37 am today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. More details on this are awaited. On Wednesday, a similar low-intensity earthquake was recorded 103 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at around 11:51 am. This week has reported earthquakes in other states as well.

On Monday, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded near Rajkot city in southern Gujarat. This was the second in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the Kutch area recorded an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at 8:13 pm with the epicentre being at 118km north-north-west of Rajkot. Mizoram Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Near Champhai.

Quake Measuring 2.3 on Richter Scale Reported 15 Km East-South East of Rohtak:

On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Mizoram. Some parts of the northeastern state felt tremors of light-to-moderate intensity. A total of 13 earthquakes were recorded in Delhi and nearby areas with the following intensities in the month of April.

