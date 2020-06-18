Mizoram Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Near Champhai

Aizawl, June 18: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the richter scale struck Mizoram on Thursday. Some parts of the northeastern state felt tremors of light-to-moderate intensity, as per reports. According to seismic agencies, the quake struck the region near Champhai after sunset. No damage to lives or properties were reported. Earthquake Magnitude 5.5 Jolted Region Near Gujarat's Rajkot on June 14.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm today," said a statement issued by the National Center for Seismology.

Update by ANI

The earthquake in Mizoram comes days after Gujarat was rocked by a moderate quake, followed by 11 aftershocks in Rajkot-Bhachau region. Around a dozen earthquakes were also reported in Delhi-NCR since April, triggering alarm among residents. None among the recent quakes led to casualties or loss of properties.

A total of 13 earthquakes were recorded in Delhi and nearby areas with the following intensities: April 12 - Delhi (3.5 magnitude); April 13-Delhi (2.7); April 16 - Delhi (2); May 3 - Delhi (3); May 6 - Faridabad (2.3), May 10 - Delhi (3.4); May 15 - Delhi (2.2), May 28 - Faridabad (2.5); May 29 - Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9); June 1 - Rohtak (1.8 and 3) and June 3 - Faridabad (3.2).

