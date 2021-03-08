Chamba, March 8: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS in a tweet said that the earthquake occurred at 10:20 am. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

NCS Tweet

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-03-2021, 10:20:43 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 75.88, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/3LAQUKEjkj @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/v2sivyF2U9 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 8, 2021

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-03-2021, 10:20:43 IST, Lat: 32.92 & Long: 75.88, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.