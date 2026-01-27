Shimla, January 27: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced significant reforms for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, aimed at enhancing transparency and standardising the evaluation process. Board Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma confirmed that the theory examinations for both classes will commence on March 3, 2026.

Under the new guidelines, the practical examinations for all regular and State Open School (SOS) students are scheduled to take place between February 20 and February 28, 2026. To ensure a fair testing environment, the board has introduced "identical question papers" across all series (A, B, and C), with only the sequence of questions being shuffled. Haryana Board Exams 2026 Date Sheet: HBSE Releases Timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Download PDFs.

HPBOSE: Important Dates for Students

Students are advised to reach their respective centers at least 30 minutes before the commencement of exams to facilitate security checks.

Practical Exams: February 20 to February 28, 2026

Class 10 Theory Exams: March 3 to March 28, 2026

Class 12 Theory Exams: March 3 to April 1, 2026

Result Declaration: Expected by April 30, 2026

HPBOSE Board Exam 2026 Reforms: New Exam Pattern and NEP Alignment

In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, HPBOSE has revised its question paper format to include 20% Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in all subjects. This shift is designed to move away from rote learning and focus on concept-based assessment, better preparing students for national-level competitive exams like JEE and NEET. The board has already uploaded a comprehensive question bank and model papers on its official website to help students familiarise themselves with the updated pattern. Punjab School Holiday: All Schools to Remain Closed in State on January 27.

To maintain the integrity of the 2026 board exams, HPBOSE will implement centralised CCTV surveillance across all examination centers. The footage will be monitored directly from the board’s headquarters in Dharamshala. Additionally, specialised flying squads have been deployed to oversee "sensitive" and "highly sensitive" centers. Authorities have warned that any institution found involved in misconduct or mass copying will face immediate cancellation of the exam and strict disciplinary action against the staff.

