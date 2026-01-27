Shimla, January 27: A pet dog (pit bull) has emerged as the sole survivor and a symbol of unwavering loyalty after two cousins were found dead on Monday, January 26, following a severe blizzard in the Bharmour region of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The dog was discovered guarding the body of its 13-year-old owner, Piyush Kumar, in the snow-clad Kukru Kanda hills, three days after the pair went missing during a trekking trip.

Tragic Turn in Trekking Expedition

The victims, identified as 19-year-old Viksit Rana and his cousin, 13-year-old Piyush Kumar, had ventured toward the Bharmani Mata Temple on January 23 to film content for social media. Carrying camping gear and accompanied by Piyush’s dog, the duo moved to higher altitudes before being caught in a sudden, intense snowstorm. Himachal Pradesh Snowfall: Over 1,250 Roads Closed as Heavy Rain and Snow Disrupt Normal Life Across Hill State.

Pet Dog Guards Deceased Teenagers After Blizzard in Himachal's Chamba

हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा में Reel बनाने के लिए 23 जनवरी को घर से निकले चचेरे भाइयों पीयूष और विकसित के शव 3 दिन बाद मिले। रेस्क्यू टीमें जब वहां पहुंचीं तो पिटबुल डॉग दोनों शवों की रखवाली करता मिला। 4 दिन–रात बर्फ के बीच घर का पालतू डॉग अपने मालिक की रखवाली करता रहा। pic.twitter.com/81tkTtvCqQ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 27, 2026

Contact was lost late Friday evening when Viksit reportedly sent a final message to his family, stating they were stranded near Daffar Ka Goth with a dying phone battery. Despite an intensive search involving local police, mountaineering teams, drones, and two Army helicopters, sub-zero temperatures and 4-foot snow blankets hindered recovery efforts for several days.

A Guard in the Frozen Wilderness

When rescue teams finally located the site on Monday morning, they found Piyush’s body near a tree. His pet dog, though weak and trembling from four days of exposure without food or water, was sitting firmly beside him. Rescuers noted that the animal initially barked to protect its master before allowing the team to approach. Viksit’s body was later recovered from a nearby drain in the same vicinity. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Snow on January 27; Cold Wave Likely in Coming Days.

Rescue and Repatriation

In recognition of the dog's condition and its bond with the victims, the rescue team airlifted both Piyush’s body and the pet together to the Bharmour helipad. Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj confirmed that the dog was safely rescued and has since been returned to the grieving family. The local administration has once again issued an advisory following the incident, urging locals and tourists to strictly adhere to weather warnings and avoid high-altitude treks during the unpredictable winter season.

