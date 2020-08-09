Xizang, August 9: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck the eastern Xizang-India border region on Sunday. According to the Delhi-based National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place at 2:20 pm. There was no report of casualties or damage to properties.

Yesterday, a mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit parts of Ganjam and Gajapati districts in the Indian state of Odisha. The earthquake struck 73 km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur at 7:30 am. The tremor was felt in Patrapur, Chikiti, Digapahandi of Ganjam district as well as in Mohana area of Gajapati district. Earthquake in Alaska: Massive Quake of Magnitude 7.4 Hits Alaskan Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued.

In July, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang region in southern Tibet with the epicentre located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu. No properties were damaged and none injured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).