Xizang, July 23: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on Richter Scale struck Xizang region in southern Tibet in the wee hours of Thursday.

As per the data provided by the New Delhi-based National Center for Seismology, the quake took place at 1:37 am today, with the epicenter located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighbouring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu. There was no report of casualties or damage to properties.

