Ebola Outbreak: India to Fast-Track Vaccine Production for Rare Bundibugyo Virus in Central Africa, Says Report

India is fast-tracking the development and production of an experimental vaccine to combat an ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is partnering with the University of Oxford and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate manufacturing of a vaccine candidate specifically targeting the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, global health authorities confirmed.

The initiative follows a mid-May declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) classifying the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The epidemic, which originated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and has since crossed borders into Uganda, has resulted in more than 1,500 suspected cases and at least 650 deaths.

Currently, there are no approved vaccines, specific treatments, or rapid diagnostic tests for the Bundibugyo species. While highly effective vaccines exist for Ebola, they primarily target the Zaire strain and do not provide cross-protection against Bundibugyo.

To bridge this medical gap, SII will utilize its existing viral vector manufacturing infrastructure—the same platform leveraged to produce millions of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses. This established technology allows the facility to rapidly scale production once clinical-grade material is finalized. The WHO has also fast-tracked its regulatory assessment process to ensure doses of the candidate vaccine, designated as ChAdOx1 BDBV, can move quickly into clinical trial testing.

Historically, India has frequently served as a critical supplier of medical countermeasures during public health emergencies in Africa. In late May, the Indian government dispatched an emergency consignment of pharmaceutical supplies to the region, including essential diagnostics, therapeutics, and infection prevention materials.

Domestically, Indian health and airport authorities remain on high alert. While the country has reported zero active cases of Ebola, preventive screening and strict isolation protocols have been implemented for passengers traveling from affected regions in Central Africa.

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