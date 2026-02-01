New Delhi, February 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as a "strong foundation" for India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, saying it would provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which the country is riding. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today rose in the Lok Sabha to present the Union Budget. She presented her ninth consecutive Budget.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "This Budget is a strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This Budget will provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India. Our effort has been to continuously strengthen skill, scale, and sustainability."

PM Modi Remarks on Union Budget 2026

The Union Budget reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.#ViksitBharatBudget https://t.co/26hIdizan9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2026

PM Modi emphasised that citizens are the greatest asset and that the government has made unprecedented investments to enhance their capabilities. "A country's greatest asset is its citizens. In recent years, our government has made unprecedented investments in enhancing the capabilities of our citizens," he said.

Highlighting the fiscal and economic strategy, the Prime Minister added, "This is one such unique budget which has a focus on bringing down fiscal deficit, on bringing inflation under control and with this, the budget also has the combination of high CapEx and high growth."

"This Budget further strengthens India's global role. The 140 crore citizens of India are satisfied with not just being the fastest-growing economy, but we also want to be the third-largest global economy at the earliest. This is the resolve of crores of citizens of the country. As a trusted, democratic partner of the world and as a trusted quality supplier, India's role is expanding continuously. The maximum benefit of trade deals recently signed by India - Mother of All Deals, should go to the youth of India, to the small and medium scale industries of India. In this direction, major steps have been taken in the Budget," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said that the government has always given top priority to agriculture, the dairy sector, and fisheries. "This budget also includes several important measures for farmers involved in the cultivation of coconuts, cocoa, cashews, and sandalwood," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister added that significant measures have been implemented to boost tourism, particularly in the Northeast. "In this budget, significant measures have been implemented to boost tourism, especially in the Northeast region. By strengthening various states, the budget lays the foundation for balanced and equitable development."

Highlighting the need to strengthen infrastructure and several major initiatives, PM Modi further added that the construction of high-speed rail corridors, and a special focus on the growth of tier 2 and tier 3 cities would develop the states.

"To strengthen infrastructure, several major initiatives have been included in the budget. These include the development of dedicated freight corridors, expansion of national waterways, construction of high-speed rail corridors, and a special focus on the growth of tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Additionally, the promotion of municipal bonds aims to provide a strong economic foundation for urban areas. Together, these measures will accelerate the progress toward a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Budget was bereft of ideas and does not provide a solution to economic problems.

"Modi Govt has run out of ideas. Budget 2026 does not provide a single solution to India's many economic, social, and political challenges. "Mission Mode" is now "Challenge Route." "Reform Express" rarely stops at any "Reform" Junction. Net result: NO policy vision, NO political will. Our Annadata Farmers still await meaningful welfare support or an income security plan. Inequality has surpassed the levels seen under the British Raj, but the Budget does not even mention it or provide any support to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and Minority communities. The Finance Commission's recommendations will have to be studied more, but they do not appear to provide any relief to State Governments which are under severe financial stress. Federalism has become a casualty," he said.