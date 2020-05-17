Embarrassing! Retired IAS Officer in Gujarat Posts Nude Pics of Himself in WhatsApp Group of Bureaucrats

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gandhinagar, May 16: In a major gaffe, a retired Indian Administrative (IAS) officer reportedly posted his nude pics in a WhatsApp group which has several serving and former bureaucrats as its members. To add to this embarrassing faux pas, the senior official was unaware for a couple of hours until one of the group members called and informed him that he has accidentally shared the explicit images in the group of officers, a leading daily reported.

After learning about the gaffe, he deleted all the images. But the damage was done as nearly all group members - including female officers - had viewed the post. According to TOI, the ex-IAS official who is at the centre of this controversy is serving at a sensitive position in the Gujarat government.

The WhatsApp incident reportedly took place on Thursday night. The next day witnessed gossip all-around in the Sachivalaya, as the gaffe was leaked by senior officials and was spread among several staff members.

The Chief Minister's Office has reportedly learnt about the issue and is yet to decide whether disciplinary action is mandated against him. The group where he posted the nude pictures and other objectionable content was only meant for sharing official information, one of the group members was reported as saying. Several senior officers have marked their angst over the incident, the member added.