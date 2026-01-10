The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) continues as Gujarat Giants (GG-W) take on UP Warriorz (UPW-W) in the tournament's second fixture. The match is scheduled for Saturday, 10 January 2026, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with both teams eager to secure an early win following a series of high-profile squad overhauls. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Mumbai Indians By 3 Wickets in WPL 2026; Nadine de Klerk's Death Over Fireworks Help Smriti Mandhana and Co Secure Thrilling Victory in Season Opener.

Historically, the head-to-head record between these two sides is perfectly balanced, with each team having secured three wins from their previous six meetings.

WPL 2026 Match Details

Match Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Date January 10, 2026 Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming Jio Hotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the WPL 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels. WPL 2026 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises . Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Team News and Key Players

Both franchises have entered the 2026 season with renewed leadership. The Gujarat Giants are now led by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who takes over as full-time captain. The Giants have bolstered their ranks with the addition of Indian pace spearhead Renuka Singh Thakur and the return of New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine. The UP Warriorz have arguably made the biggest move of the off-season by appointing legendary Australian captain Meg Lanning to lead the side. Lanning, who previously guided Delhi Capitals to three consecutive finals, will partner with India's Deepti Sharma, the reigning Player of the Tournament from the recent Women's World Cup.

