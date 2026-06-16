EPFO 3.0 Digital Upgrade Features Explained: How UPI PF Withdrawals Will Work

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch EPFO 3.0, a major digital upgrade aimed at making provident fund services faster, paperless and more accessible for millions of subscribers. The new system is expected to introduce UPI-based and ATM-enabled withdrawals, allowing members to access eligible PF savings directly through their linked bank accounts. While testing has been completed, the facility is not yet live and no official launch date has been announced.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has confirmed that the rollout is expected soon. EPFO says the upgrade is designed to improve transparency, reduce paperwork and simplify access to provident fund services through a fully digital platform. EPFO 3.0: When Will PF Withdrawals via UPI and ATMs Begin, and How Will the New System Work?

UPI and ATM-Based PF Withdrawals Planned

One of the most significant features under EPFO 3.0 is the proposed ability for subscribers to withdraw eligible PF funds through UPI and ATM-enabled systems.

Under the proposed process, members will be able to check their eligible balance, select the amount they wish to withdraw, authenticate the transaction using their UPI PIN and receive the funds directly in their Aadhaar-linked and bank-seeded account. The facility is expected to reduce processing delays and eliminate the need for several manual procedures currently associated with PF withdrawals. EPFO Adds 19.29 Lakh Net Members in June; New Online Services Make PF Updates and E-Nominations Easier.

Withdrawal Limits and Retention Rules

According to the proposed framework, eligible subscribers may be allowed to withdraw between 50% and 75% of their EPF balance, subject to applicable rules and eligibility conditions.

However, members will not be able to withdraw their entire provident fund corpus. EPFO plans to retain at least 25% of the balance in the account as a long-term retirement savings buffer.

The proposed withdrawal facility will apply only to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) component. Pension benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) will remain separate and unaffected.

Faster Claims and Digital Services

EPFO has already taken steps to speed up claim settlements by increasing the auto-settlement limit from INR 1 lakh to INR 5 lakh. Eligible claims related to medical treatment, education, marriage and housing are now being processed significantly faster, with many cases reportedly settled within three days.

The EPFO 3.0 platform is also expected to introduce several new digital services, including face authentication through the UMANG app, easier Universal Account Number (UAN) activation, online correction of personal details, digital claim submission and quicker access to passbooks.

EPFO 3 Rollout Awaited

Although EPFO has completed testing of the upgraded system, subscribers will have to wait for an official announcement before they can use UPI or ATM-based withdrawal facilities.

The organisation says the initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise provident fund services, improve user experience and enable real-time digital access to retirement savings while maintaining long-term financial security for members.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).