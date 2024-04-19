Dehradun, April 19: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly broke the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) during voting at the polling station 126 in Jwalapur Inter College in Haridwar constituency on Friday, April 19. The man is alleged of vandalism and violent behavior inside the polling station in Uttarakhand’s holy city. The incident took place after the voter went inside the polling booth to exercise his right of vote, and later damaged the EVM machine.

According to initial reports, the man destroyed the voting machine at the place in protest against the electronic voting system. India National Elections 2024: How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here as Phase 1 Polling Begins.

"We're against the EVM machine”, he yelled after breaking the machine demanding that ballots should be used for elections instead. The accused has been taken into custody by the local police and is being interrogated. The Haridwar police has launched an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the EVM device malfunctioned at first but was eventually turned back on. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: Voting Begins in 102 Constituencies, Over 16 Crore People Eligible to Cast Vote.

There was chaos at the voting station as a result of the voter's violent actions. The man was apprehended by the police officers stationed outside right away, and they brought him to the railway post for questioning, an official familiar with the matter told local reporters. Meanwhile, the voting is underway in the five Lok Sabha seats in the hill state of Uttarakhand today. The polling in all the five parliamentary constituencies in state will be concluded on Friday in the first phase of the voting for General Polls 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).