Jabalpur, March 1: A shocking case of medical fraud has come to light in Jabalpur, where a man posing as a doctor treated patients at Government Victoria Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for a year before being caught. The accused, Shubham Awasthi, allegedly faked a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree to secure the government job. Despite multiple complaints, authorities failed to act, forcing the matter to be taken to court. A local court has now ordered police to file an FIR and investigate the case.

According to a report by The Times of India, Awasthi used a fabricated BAMS degree from Rani Durgavati University to secure his position at the hospital. He further claimed to be registered with the Madhya Pradesh Ayurveda and Unani Medical System and Naturopathy Board, using the registration number of Dr. Iram Jahan Mansoori. His fake credentials allowed him to not only land the government job but also to receive a salary for an entire year while treating unsuspecting patients. Jabalpur Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping 5-Year-Old Girl in Madhya Pradesh.

The complaint, filed by Shaineindra Bari, states that Awasthi endangered patients' lives by providing medical treatment without any legitimate qualifications. Authorities initially ignored complaints from concerned individuals, and no immediate action was taken against the accused. This lack of response prompted the complainant to approach the district court, seeking justice. Jabalpur: Stray Puppies Caught on Camera Playing With Human Skull Near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

After reviewing the evidence, Judicial Magistrate-First Class Palak Srivastava ordered the Civil Lines police to file an FIR against Awasthi. He faces charges of fraud, forgery, and violations under the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council Act. The police have been tasked with investigating the case and submitting a report by April 5, while the administration is working to track down and assess the well-being of patients who were treated by Awasthi.

