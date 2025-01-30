A disturbing incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a few stray puppies were seen playing with a human skull in Jabalpur. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. According to a report in FPJ, the video is said to be from hostel number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur. After the incident came to light, Navneet Saxena, Dean of the Medical College, ordered an investigation. In the viral clip, stray puppies are seen playing with the skull of a human baby. Jabalpur: 4 Killed, 2 Injured in Sword Attack Between 2 Communities in Madhya Pradesh’s Timri Village; Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

Stray Puppies Seen Playing With Human Skull in Jabalpur

#WATCH | MP: Stray Dogs Seen Playing with Skull Near Jabalpur Medical Hostel; Probe Launched#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/MkuS7DOeit — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 30, 2025

