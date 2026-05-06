Faridabad Shocker: Distraught Over Breakup, Man Uses Girlfriend’s Chunni To End Life in Haryana

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Faridabad, May 6: A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel near Haryana's Faridabad after his girlfriend announced her decision to part ways with him. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community. The deceased has been identified as Nazir, a professional interior designer. Police have taken custody of the body, sent it for a post-mortem examination, and initiated a formal investigation.

According to reports, Nazir had been involved in a romantic relationship with Jyoti, 30, for approximately two years, despite both being married to other people, and remarkably, having three children each. Their relationship had been under significant strain for some time, with mutual disputes escalating in the weeks leading up to the tragedy. Faridabad Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 5th Floor in Haryana; Marital Dispute Suspected.

On the night of the incident, the couple met at the 'Lavish' hotel, situated near Tikawali village. They checked into a room and began talking; however, around 11 p.m., a serious discussion regarding the future of their relationship ensued. During this conversation, Jyoti explicitly told Nazir that she no longer wished to continue their involvement and insisted that this would be their final meeting.

Upon hearing this, Nazir became extremely agitated, leading to a heated argument. Within a short time, the dispute intensified to the point of near-physical confrontation. Reports indicate that the altercation continued within the hotel room for a considerable period, leaving both parties emotionally exhausted. Faridabad Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies Mysteriously After Eating Instant Noodles and Ice Cream in Dinner in Haryana.

At approximately midnight, following the argument, Jyoti left the hotel while Nazir remained in the room. It is reported that, in her haste to depart, Jyoti accidentally left her 'chunni' behind. Subsequently, Nazir used that very piece of cloth to fashion a noose, tied it to the ceiling fan, and took his own life.

The following morning, the hotel caretaker grew suspicious when no one emerged from the room for a prolonged period. After finding the door locked from the inside and receiving no response, the hotel staff alerted the local police.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers broke down the door to gain entry. They discovered Nazir’s body suspended from the ceiling fan by the scarf. The police brought the body down and transferred it for a post-mortem examination. The deceased's family members were informed of the tragedy around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The deceased's father stated that while his son had seemed under mental stress for the past few days, he had not confided his troubles to anyone at home. He also expressed suspicions of foul play, asserting that his son was not the type of person to take such an extreme step of his own volition.

Currently, the police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Hotel staff are being interviewed, and Jyoti is being questioned regarding the events of that night. The police have stated that the actual cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received and the investigation is concluded.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).