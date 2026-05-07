Jeffrey Epstein 'Suicide Note' Released by US Judge: Full Text Here

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A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of a handwritten note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, providing a rare look into the disgraced financier’s state of mind weeks before his death. The document, which had been locked in a courthouse vault for nearly five years, was released following a petition by The New York Times. The note, scrawled on a single sheet of lined paper, contains defiant remarks regarding the federal investigations into his alleged s*x trafficking ring.

Contents of the Note

The handwritten message begins with a defensive tone, stating, “They investigated me for months - FOUND NOTHING!!!” The text continues by discussing the choice of his own passing, reading, “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.” In a more informal and cryptic conclusion, the author wrote, “Watcha want me to do - Bust out cryin’!! NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT!!” The note was reportedly found hidden inside a graphic novel by Epstein’s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, following an initial suicide attempt by Epstein in July 2019.

Purported Epstein Suicide Note Is Released

🚨 🇺🇸BREAKING: A federal judge just ordered the unsealing of Jeffrey Epstein’s reported suicide note. The note has been locked inside a Manhattan courthouse for nearly seven years. Pam Bondi is in contempt of Congress for hiding the Epstein files. The government shutdown was… pic.twitter.com/urezWri1Qj — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 6, 2026

Significance of the Discovery

The release of this note is considered a major development in understanding the final weeks of one of the most high-profile federal detainees in recent history. For investigators and historians, the document offers a direct window into Epstein’s psychological state, suggesting a combination of defiance and a premeditated intent to end his life. Furthermore, its existence addresses long-standing questions regarding whether Epstein left any final communication, potentially dampening some conspiracy theories while raising new questions about how such a document remained hidden within a high-security federal facility for so long.

Discovery and Legal Path

Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer currently serving a life sentence for an unrelated quadruple homicide, claimed he discovered the note after Epstein was found unresponsive with a bedsheet around his neck on July 23, 2019. Tartaglione’s legal team had held the document as potential evidence to protect him from accusations that he had attacked Epstein during that incident. Melania Trump Denied Ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The Question Remains: Why Now?.

While the note has surfaced as part of Tartaglione’s legal proceedings, its authenticity has not been independently verified by federal investigators or the Justice Department. It was notably absent from the millions of pages of documents released by the Department of Justice earlier this year regarding the security failures at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Toppled Top Figures in Europe While US Fallout More Muted.

Context and Background

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal s*x trafficking charges. Although the New York City medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging, the case has remained a subject of intense public scrutiny due to a series of lapses by jail personnel. Reports later revealed that guards on duty had been sleeping or browsing the internet instead of performing required checks, and several surveillance cameras in the area were malfunctioning at the time of his death.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New York Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).