New Delhi, January 20: In a major development, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday told the farmer unions to constitute a committee with farmers and government representatives as members. Tomar asked the committee to discuss the three farm laws clause wise. According to a tweet by ANI, sources stated that Tomar has said that while court has put farm laws in abeyance for 2 months, if needed and consultations are on, the government can wait for a year for their implementation. Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the meeting.

The tenth round of talks between Central Government and farmers' representatives was held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The ninth round of talks held on the 15th of January had remained inconclusive. Reports inform that Tomar had said that the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands.

The Agriculture Minister had said that government is concerned about the farmers protesting in cold conditions. He asserted that the Centre is positive that a solution will soon be reached through talks. On January 15, after the ninth round of talks remained inconclusive, Tomar had said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands.