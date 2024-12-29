New Delhi, December 29: 2024 proved to be another year of significant political discourse in India, marked by a series of controversies that ignited public debate and sparked widespread discussion across the nation. The electoral bonds issue, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on the farmers’ protest, Prajwal Revanna sex videos scandal were among the issues that stirred political controversies in the year 2024.
The Laddu controversy in Andhra Pradesh after the assembly elections also remained in the news for long. This year ender article lists the numerous controversies which shaped India's political landscape in 2024.
Tirupati Laddu Controversy
The Tirupati laddu controversy centred on allegations regarding the purity of the ghee used in the preparation of the famed Tirupati laddu prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using ghee contaminated with animal fat, including beef tallow and lard, in the laddus. The allegations triggered widespread outrage and led to multiple petitions in the Supreme Court.
In response, the Supreme Court constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to probe the matter. However, the court noted that Naidu had gone public with these claims on September 18 without concrete evidence, and preliminary test reports did not indicate the presence of animal fat in the laddus.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse
The collapse of a 35-ft statue of 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district sparked protests and political controversy. The statue, built for USD 23.6 million, fell on August 26 during heavy monsoon rains, weeks ahead of state elections. Opposition parties accused the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) coalition of corruption in the statue’s construction and demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders apologised, with state minister Ravindra Chavan blaming rust in nuts and bolts. Police arrested the structural consultant after the collapse. Opposition 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" data-src="https://cms.letsly.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/IMG_3363.jpeg" alt="" width="1200" height="667" /> The Tirupati laddu controversy centred on allegations regarding the purity of the ghee used in the preparation of the famed Tirupati laddu prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using ghee contaminated with animal fat, including beef tallow and lard, in the laddus. The allegations triggered widespread outrage and led to multiple petitions in the Supreme Court.
In response, the Supreme Court constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to probe the matter. However, the court noted that Naidu had gone public with these claims on September 18 without concrete evidence, and preliminary test reports did not indicate the presence of animal fat in the laddus.
The collapse of a 35-ft statue of 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district sparked protests and political controversy. The statue, built for USD 23.6 million, fell on August 26 during heavy monsoon rains, weeks ahead of state elections. Opposition parties accused the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) coalition of corruption in the statue’s construction and demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders apologised, with state minister Ravindra Chavan blaming rust in nuts and bolts. Police arrested the structural consultant after the collapse. Opposition leader Sharad Pawar called the collapse an insult to Shivaji, whose legacy is central to Maharashtra’s politics. The controversy fueled statewide protests, with opposition framing it as an affront to Maratha pride, while BJP countered claim as political opportunism.
Hindenburg Research accused SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, of connections to the Mauritius-based IPE Plus Fund 1, allegedly linked to Adani Group-related offshore investments. The US-based short seller claimed the fund received investments from Vinod Adani’s Bermuda-based Global Dynamic Opportunities Fund (GDOF). It further alleged that Madhabi and Dhaval Buch invested in IPE Plus Fund in 2015, two years before she joined SEBI. Hindenburg cited whistleblower reports suggesting Adani-linked funds used the IPE Plus Fund to trade Indian equities. It also alleged that Madhabi Buch operated accounts and redeemed units during her SEBI tenure.
The Buchs denied wrongdoing, clarifying their investment was based on trust in the fund’s CIO, Anil Ahuja, and was redeemed in 2018 after he left. Fund manager 360 ONE WAM clarified that IPE Plus Fund was compliant and did not invest in Adani Group stocks. The Buchs clarified their adherence to SEBI’s recusal and disclosure norms. Madhabi Buch accused Hindenburg of attempting character assassination after receiving a show cause notice from SEBI. The allegations raised concerns over SEBI’s credibility amid its ongoing investigation into Adani Group’s financial practices.
On May 13, 2024, AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant to then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the CM’s residence. Following her complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR, and Kumar was arrested on May 18 under IPC Sections 308, 341, 354B, and 506. Maliwal’s medical report from AIIMS confirmed bruises on her face and leg. Kumar remained in judicial custody for 100 days, with a chargesheet filed against him. On September 2, the Supreme Court granted him bail, with a bench noting his extended custody of over 100 days.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal Revanna, contesting from Hassan, faced allegations of sexual abuse after obscene photos and videos of women allegedly made by him were widely circulated. Thousands of pen drives containing the videos were reportedly distributed in public spaces, leading the Karnataka government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on April 27. The Karnataka State Commission for Women also recorded cases of women being sexually assaulted and filmed without consent.
Prajwal fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport without required clearance but returned to India on May 31, where he was arrested at Bengaluru airport following an Interpol blue corner notice. He was remanded to SIT custody. His brother Suraj was also arrested in a related case, while his father, HD Revanna, declared that his son should face the law if proven guilty.
On May 13, 2024, AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant to then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the CM’s residence. Following her complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR, and Kumar was arrested on May 18 under IPC Sections 308, 341, 354B, and 506. Maliwal’s medical report from AIIMS confirmed bruises on her face and leg. Kumar remained in judicial custody for 100 days, with a chargesheet filed against him. On September 2, the Supreme Court granted him bail, with a bench noting his extended custody of over 100 days.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal Revanna, contesting from Hassan, faced allegations of sexual abuse after obscene photos and videos of women allegedly made by him were widely circulated. Thousands of pen drives containing the videos were reportedly distributed in public spaces, leading the Karnataka government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on April 27. The Karnataka State Commission for Women also recorded cases of women being sexually assaulted and filmed without consent.
Prajwal fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport without required clearance but returned to India on May 31, where he was arrested at Bengaluru airport following an Interpol blue corner notice. He was remanded to SIT custody. His brother Suraj was also arrested in a related case, while his father, HD Revanna, declared that his son should face the law if proven guilty.
In a landmark decision on February 15, 2024, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down the Electoral Bonds scheme and related legal amendments as “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary.” The five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, ruled that the scheme violated voters’ right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2018, the scheme provided anonymity to political donors and allowed unlimited corporate donations.
The court noted that non-disclosure of donor identities fostered corruption, unrestrained corporate influence, and quid pro quo policies. Electoral bonds, purchasable from specified State Bank of India branches, were seen as a bearer instrument that lacked transparency despite being a bank-based alternative to cash donations. The scheme overwhelmingly benefited the BJP, which received 57% of the INR 9,208 crore raised through bonds between 2018 and 2022, compared to 10% for Congress.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks about the farmers’ protests led to massive protests by Congress and other opposition parties. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranaut alleged incidents of rapes and bodies hanging during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws, sparking widespread outrage. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests in Haryana, and the BJP distanced itself from her statements, terming them personal views and not reflective of the party’s stance.
Nearly a month later, Kangana stirred fresh controversy following her comments calling for bringing back the controversial three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Speaking at an event in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the actor-politician said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said. However, she withdrew her comments later after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a video message said the remarks are “personal statement” of Kangana Ranaut and doesn't depict the party's view on farm bills.
Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha on December 6, 2024, after a bundle of cash was found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat (No. 222) during an anti-sabotage check. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed MPs of the discovery and announced an investigation. Singhvi denied knowledge of the incident, stating he carries only INR 500 to Parliament and spent just three minutes in the House the previous day. He called the situation “bizarre” and demanded stricter seat security.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge supported the probe but criticised the Chair for naming Singhvi prematurely. The BJP, led by JP Nadda and Sudhanshu Trivedi, condemned the incident as an “insult” to the House’s integrity. Trivedi added that no one claimed the money before the Chairman raised the issue, sparking heated exchanges 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" data-src="https://cms.letsly.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/1-525861865.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="675" /> BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks about the farmers’ protests led to massive protests by Congress and other opposition parties. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranaut alleged incidents of rapes and bodies hanging during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws, sparking widespread outrage. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests in Haryana, and the BJP distanced itself from her statements, terming them personal views and not reflective of the party’s stance.
Nearly a month later, Kangana stirred fresh controversy following her comments calling for bringing back the controversial three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Speaking at an event in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the actor-politician said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said. However, she withdrew her comments later after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a video message said the remarks are “personal statement” of Kangana Ranaut and doesn't depict the party's view on farm bills.
Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha on December 6, 2024, after a bundle of cash was found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat (No. 222) during an anti-sabotage check. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed MPs of the discovery and announced an investigation. Singhvi denied knowledge of the incident, stating he carries only INR 500 to Parliament and spent just three minutes in the House the previous day. He called the situation “bizarre” and demanded stricter seat security.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge supported the probe but criticised the Chair for naming Singhvi prematurely. The BJP, led by JP Nadda and Sudhanshu Trivedi, condemned the incident as an “insult” to the House’s integrity. Trivedi added that no one claimed the money before the Chairman raised the issue, sparking heated exchanges between both benches. Probe into the matter is currently underway. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse
Hindenburg Research Alleges SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's Links to Offshore Fund with Gautam Adani Ties
Swati Maliwal- Bibhav Kumar Row
Prajwal Revanna Sex Videos Controversy
Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme as Unconstitutional
Prajwal Revanna Sex Videos Controversy
Supreme Court Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme as Unconstitutional
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s Remarks on Farmers Protest Ignites Row
Abhishek Manu Singhvi Cash Row
Abhishek Manu Singhvi Cash Row
The Tirupati laddu controversy centred on allegations regarding the purity of the ghee used in the preparation of the famed Tirupati laddu prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using ghee contaminated with animal fat, including beef tallow and lard, in the laddus. The allegations triggered widespread outrage and led to multiple petitions in the Supreme Court.
In response, the Supreme Court constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to probe the matter. However, the court noted that Naidu had gone public with these claims on September 18 without concrete evidence, and preliminary test reports did not indicate the presence of animal fat in the laddus.
The collapse of a 35-ft statue of 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district sparked protests and political controversy. The statue, built for USD 23.6 million, fell on August 26 during heavy monsoon rains, weeks ahead of state elections. Opposition parties accused the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) coalition of corruption in the statue’s construction and demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders apologised, with state minister Ravindra Chavan blaming rust in nuts and bolts. Police arrested the structural consultant after the collapse. Opposition leader Sharad Pawar called the collapse an insult to Shivaji, whose legacy is central to Maharashtra’s politics. The controversy fueled statewide protests, with opposition framing it as an affront to Maratha pride, while BJP countered claim as political opportunism.
Hindenburg Research accused SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, of connections to the Mauritius-based IPE Plus Fund 1, allegedly linked to Adani Group-related offshore investments. The US-based short seller claimed the fund received investments from Vinod Adani’s Bermuda-based Global Dynamic Opportunities Fund (GDOF). It further alleged that Madhabi and Dhaval Buch invested in IPE Plus Fund in 2015, two years before she joined SEBI. Hindenburg cited whistleblower reports suggesting Adani-linked funds used the IPE Plus Fund to trade Indian equities. It also alleged that Madhabi Buch operated accounts and redeemed units during her SEBI tenure.
The Buchs denied wrongdoing, clarifying their investment was based on trust in the fund’s CIO, Anil Ahuja, and was redeemed in 2018 after he left. Fund manager 360 ONE WAM clarified that IPE Plus Fund was compliant and did not invest in Adani Group stocks. The Buchs clarified their adherence to SEBI’s recusal and disclosure norms. Madhabi Buch accused Hindenburg of attempting character assassination after receiving a show cause notice from SEBI. The allegations raised concerns over SEBI’s credibility amid its ongoing investigation into Adani Group’s financial practices.
On May 13, 2024, AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant to then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the CM’s residence. Following her complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR, and Kumar was arrested on May 18 under IPC Sections 308, 341, 354B, and 506. Maliwal’s medical report from AIIMS confirmed bruises on her face and leg. Kumar remained in judicial custody for 100 days, with a chargesheet filed against him. On September 2, the Supreme Court granted him bail, with a bench noting his extended custody of over 100 days.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal Revanna, contesting from Hassan, faced allegations of sexual abuse after obscene photos and videos of women allegedly made by him were widely circulated. Thousands of pen drives containing the videos were reportedly distributed in public spaces, leading the Karnataka government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on April 27. The Karnataka State Commission for Women also recorded cases of women being sexually assaulted and filmed without consent.
Prajwal fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport without required clearance but returned to India on May 31, where he was arrested at Bengaluru airport following an Interpol blue corner notice. He was remanded to SIT custody. His brother Suraj was also arrested in a related case, while his father, HD Revanna, declared that his son should face the law if proven guilty.
On May 13, 2024, AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant to then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the CM’s residence. Following her complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR, and Kumar was arrested on May 18 under IPC Sections 308, 341, 354B, and 506. Maliwal’s medical report from AIIMS confirmed bruises on her face and leg. Kumar remained in judicial custody for 100 days, with a chargesheet filed against him. On September 2, the Supreme Court granted him bail, with a bench noting his extended custody of over 100 days.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal Revanna, contesting from Hassan, faced allegations of sexual abuse after obscene photos and videos of women allegedly made by him were widely circulated. Thousands of pen drives containing the videos were reportedly distributed in public spaces, leading the Karnataka government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on April 27. The Karnataka State Commission for Women also recorded cases of women being sexually assaulted and filmed without consent.
Prajwal fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport without required clearance but returned to India on May 31, where he was arrested at Bengaluru airport following an Interpol blue corner notice. He was remanded to SIT custody. His brother Suraj was also arrested in a related case, while his father, HD Revanna, declared that his son should face the law if proven guilty.
In a landmark decision on February 15, 2024, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down the Electoral Bonds scheme and related legal amendments as “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary.” The five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, ruled that the scheme violated voters’ right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2018, the scheme provided anonymity to political donors and allowed unlimited corporate donations.
The court noted that non-disclosure of donor identities fostered corruption, unrestrained corporate influence, and quid pro quo policies. Electoral bonds, purchasable from specified State Bank of India branches, were seen as a bearer instrument that lacked transparency despite being a bank-based alternative to cash donations. The scheme overwhelmingly benefited the BJP, which received 57% of the INR 9,208 crore raised through bonds between 2018 and 2022, compared to 10% for Congress.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks about the farmers’ protests led to massive protests by Congress and other opposition parties. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranaut alleged incidents of rapes and bodies hanging during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws, sparking widespread outrage. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests in Haryana, and the BJP distanced itself from her statements, terming them personal views and not reflective of the party’s stance.
Nearly a month later, Kangana stirred fresh controversy following her comments calling for bringing back the controversial three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Speaking at an event in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the actor-politician said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said. However, she withdrew her comments later after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a video message said the remarks are “personal statement” of Kangana Ranaut and doesn't depict the party's view on farm bills.
Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha on December 6, 2024, after a bundle of cash was found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat (No. 222) during an anti-sabotage check. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed MPs of the discovery and announced an investigation. Singhvi denied knowledge of the incident, stating he carries only INR 500 to Parliament and spent just three minutes in the House the previous day. He called the situation “bizarre” and demanded stricter seat security.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge supported the probe but criticised the Chair for naming Singhvi prematurely. The BJP, led by JP Nadda and Sudhanshu Trivedi, condemned the incident as an “insult” to the House’s integrity. Trivedi added that no one claimed the money before the Chairman raised the issue, sparking heated exchanges 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" data-src="https://cms.letsly.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/1-525861865.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="675" /> BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks about the farmers’ protests led to massive protests by Congress and other opposition parties. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranaut alleged incidents of rapes and bodies hanging during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws, sparking widespread outrage. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests in Haryana, and the BJP distanced itself from her statements, terming them personal views and not reflective of the party’s stance.
Nearly a month later, Kangana stirred fresh controversy following her comments calling for bringing back the controversial three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Speaking at an event in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the actor-politician said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said. However, she withdrew her comments later after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a video message said the remarks are “personal statement” of Kangana Ranaut and doesn't depict the party's view on farm bills.
Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha on December 6, 2024, after a bundle of cash was found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat (No. 222) during an anti-sabotage check. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed MPs of the discovery and announced an investigation. Singhvi denied knowledge of the incident, stating he carries only INR 500 to Parliament and spent just three minutes in the House the previous day. He called the situation “bizarre” and demanded stricter seat security.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge supported the probe but criticised the Chair for naming Singhvi prematurely. The BJP, led by JP Nadda and Sudhanshu Trivedi, condemned the incident as an “insult” to the House’s integrity. Trivedi added that no one claimed the money before the Chairman raised the issue, sparking heated exchanges between both benches. Probe into the matter is currently underway. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks about the farmers’ protests led to massive protests by Congress and other opposition parties. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranaut alleged incidents of rapes and bodies hanging during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws, sparking widespread outrage. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held protests in Haryana, and the BJP distanced itself from her statements, terming them personal views and not reflective of the party’s stance.
Nearly a month later, Kangana stirred fresh controversy following her comments calling for bringing back the controversial three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Speaking at an event in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the actor-politician said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said. However, she withdrew her comments later after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a video message said the remarks are “personal statement” of Kangana Ranaut and doesn't depict the party's view on farm bills.
Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha on December 6, 2024, after a bundle of cash was found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat (No. 222) during an anti-sabotage check. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed MPs of the discovery and announced an investigation. Singhvi denied knowledge of the incident, stating he carries only INR 500 to Parliament and spent just three minutes in the House the previous day. He called the situation “bizarre” and demanded stricter seat security.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge supported the probe but criticised the Chair for naming Singhvi prematurely. The BJP, led by JP Nadda and Sudhanshu Trivedi, condemned the incident as an “insult” to the House’s integrity. Trivedi added that no one claimed the money before the Chairman raised the issue, sparking heated exchanges between both benches. Probe into the matter is currently underway.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).