New Delhi, December 29: 2024 proved to be another year of significant political discourse in India, marked by a series of controversies that ignited public debate and sparked widespread discussion across the nation. The electoral bonds issue, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on the farmers’ protest, Prajwal Revanna sex videos scandal were among the issues that stirred political controversies in the year 2024.

The Laddu controversy in Andhra Pradesh after the assembly elections also remained in the news for long. This year ender article lists the numerous controversies which shaped India's political landscape in 2024.

Tirupati Laddu Controversy

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using ghee contaminated with animal fat, including beef tallow and lard, in the Tirupati laddu prasadam (Photo Credit: X/@ANI)

The Tirupati laddu controversy centred on allegations regarding the purity of the ghee used in the preparation of the famed Tirupati laddu prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using ghee contaminated with animal fat, including beef tallow and lard, in the laddus. The allegations triggered widespread outrage and led to multiple petitions in the Supreme Court.

In response, the Supreme Court constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director to probe the matter. However, the court noted that Naidu had gone public with these claims on September 18 without concrete evidence, and preliminary test reports did not indicate the presence of animal fat in the laddus.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue collapsed in Rajkot Fort (Photo Credit: X/@vinayakrauts)

The collapse of a 35-ft statue of 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district sparked protests and political controversy. The statue, built for USD 23.6 million, fell on August 26 during heavy monsoon rains, weeks ahead of state elections. Opposition parties accused the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) coalition of corruption in the statue’s construction and demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s resignation.