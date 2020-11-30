Delhi, November 30: Protesting farmers who have gathered at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday. PM Narendra Modi, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and several other politicians wished revellers on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who founded Sikhism, is also known as Gurupurab, Prakash Purab and Guru Nanak Jayanti

Farmers continued their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border against the farm laws amid security deployment on Monday. The farmers stay put at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as their protest against the Central Government's Farm laws continued. Farmers Protest: Tikri, Singhu Borders Closed For Traffic Movement, Security Tightened at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad Border; Check Latest Updates.

Protesting Farmers Offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti Today:

Delhi: Protesting farmers who have gathered at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) offer prayers on the occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti, today. pic.twitter.com/YkXgFJhNTz — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

Traffic in the national capital has been affected as the Singhu and Tikri borders have been closed for movement in view of the Delhi Chalo protest by farmers. On Friday, hundreds of farmers entered the national capital to hold a peaceful protest at the Sant Nirankari Ground after facing teargas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel.

