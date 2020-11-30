New Delhi, November 30: Farmers continue their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border against the farm laws amid security deployment. The farmers stay put at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as their protest against the Central Government's Farm laws continues on Monday.

According to NDTV report, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met last night at BJP chief JP Nadda's Delhi house, hours after protesting farmers rejected the centre's proposal of holding early talks to discuss their grievances. The meeting, which came as the protesters threatened to block five entry points to Delhi, reportedly went on for over two hours. Farmers' Union Says Won't Allow Any Political Party, Whether Congress or AAP, to Share Stage of Protest.

Here are the latest updates of farmers protest:

Tikri, Singhu Borders Closed For Traffic Movement: Delhi Traffic Police informed that Tikri, Singhu borders are closed for any traffic movement. "Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders." the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The situation is peaceful & under control. Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi said, "We are in contact with them (farmers). Our objective is to maintain law & order. We have deployed enough force."

Security Tightened at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad Border: Security tightened and barricading being done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers have gathered in protest against Farm laws.

Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have called a 'Delhi Chalo' march through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa. They have been demanding the central government to repeal the new farm laws.

On Friday, hundreds of farmers entered the national capital to hold a peaceful protest at the Sant Nirankari Ground after facing teargas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel.

