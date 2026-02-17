Moscow, February 17: A Russian man identified as Vyacheslav Trahov, known online as Yaytseslav, is at the centre of growing diplomatic and public concern in Kenya and Ghana after videos showing him with local women were widely shared online. The viral videos, allegedly recorded without consent, have prompted official statements from both governments and the Russian Embassy in Ghana.

Trahov allegedly used Ray-Ban smart glasses to secretly film encounters in private and public settings in Nairobi and Accra. The footage was reportedly distributed on a private Telegram channel, where he encouraged other Russian men to visit Africa. Some posts suggested his “white privilege” made local women more accessible. Trahov has claimed the videos are nearly a year old and were shared as a “reminder” of opportunities on the continent. Russian Man in Viral Videos with African Women News: Ghana Govt Issues Statement on Vyacheslav Trahov 'Yaytseslav'.

Kenyan Reactions and Official Calls for Respect

In Kenya, the videos triggered public protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District. On February 14, 2026, Hon. Geoffrey Mosiria posted on X highlighting the need for foreigners to respect local laws. He referenced Kenya’s commitments under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 12) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (Article 17), which protect privacy and reputation. Mosiria used the phrase “Kenyan cuisine - if you know you know” as a euphemism in his post while stressing that Kenya can act against foreign offenders.

Kenya Demands Respect for Laws From Foreign Nationals

It is high time that foreign internationals respect rules of the land as they enjoy the Kenyan Cuisine "if you know you know" We are not lesser humans. Under International Human Rights Law - Even if the offender is foreign, Kenya can act under: Universal Declaration of Human… pic.twitter.com/wiXxeDhZEv — Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) February 14, 2026

Ghana Government Issues Statement

Ghanaian authorities expressed deep concern over the alleged exploitation and privacy violations. The government emphasised the dignity of its citizens and stated it was closely monitoring the situation. Officials have warned that such actions are unacceptable and called for accountability.

Russian Embassy in Ghana Responds

On February 16, 2026, the Russian Embassy inGhana posted on X that it had “taken note” of media reports about the “alleged involvement of a supposedly Russian citizen” in sexual activities with Ghanaian women, recorded without consent. The statement did not confirm the individual’s identity or nationality and provided no further details on any investigation or cooperation with Ghanaian authorities.

Embassy of Russia in Ghana Probes Alleged Citizen Misconduct Reports

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has taken note of the reports in the Ghanaian media on the alleged involvement of a supposedly Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with some Ghanaian women and recorded those acts without consent. — Russian Embassy in Ghana (@RusEmbGhanaEng) February 16, 2026

Trahov, described in some reports as a self-styled pick-up artist and blogger, has been active in East and West Africa. The case has highlighted wider debates about digital privacy, consent, and the behaviour of some foreign visitors. Kenyan and Ghanaian cybercrime laws address unauthorised recording and distribution of images, with both countries reportedly reviewing the matter.

