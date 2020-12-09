New Delhi, December 9: The farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 14 on Wednesday a day after the meeting with Amit Shah failed to end the impasse between the government and the farm unions. It was Home Minister's first meeting with the farmers. The meeting, which began a little past 8 pm, was held at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa.

While the government offered to send a proposal regarding the amendments that it was willing to make in the new farm laws, the farmers stuck to their demand for the repeal of the laws. Amit Shah's Meeting With Farmer Leaders: Government Not Ready to Take Back Farm Laws, to Give Written Proposal; No Meeting With Govt Tomorrow.

Here are some key developments which can happen today:

The Centre is expected to send a proposal to farmers by 11 am. Farm leaders said they will meet at 12 pm to discuss the proposal and the way forward.

A delegation of the opposition leaders including- Pawar, T R Balu, Sitaram Yechury, S Raja and Rahul Gandhi will meet the President Ram Nath Kovind today to discuss farmers issues. The sixth round of talks with the Centre was scheduled to be held today was cancelled because the farmer leaders said they would “not participate” and would first meet to discuss the government’s proposal. The Union Cabinet is set to meet on Wednesday morning.

Farmers from around the country who have been on protest since November 26 at the borders of the national capital had called a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. It was supported by several political parties.

