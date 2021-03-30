Srinagar, March 30: Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19, his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed on Twitter on Tuesday.

Omar said he and his family members will be self-isolating and getting themselves tested for Covid. TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh Health Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," Omar tweeted.

Earlier this month, Farooq Abdullah had taken the first Covid jab at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

