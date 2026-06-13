Fatehpur Horror: Brother Kills Newly-Married Sister, Throws Body into Well After Argument Over Relationship

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, where a 22-year-old man allegedly strangled his newly-married sister to death and dumped her body in a well following a dispute over her relationship with her boyfriend.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Yadav, allegedly surrendered before police at the Haswa outpost under the Thariyanv police station area and confessed to the crime. The victim, Ranju, was 20 years old and had been married around one-and-a-half months ago.

According to police, Ranju had returned to her parental home after a customary post-wedding visit. During this period, she allegedly left with her boyfriend, who belonged to a different community, and returned home three days later. Giridih Shocker: Man Kills 3 Minor Daughters With Sharp Weapon in Jharkhand, Arrested.

Investigators said family members counselled the young woman and sent her back to her husband's house. However, she reportedly continued to express her desire to live with her boyfriend instead of her husband, leading to ongoing tensions within the family.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the accused told investigators that he was taking his sister back to her matrimonial home on Friday when an argument broke out between them regarding the issue. Meerut Shocker: Mother kills 7-Month-Old Son in Uttar Pradesh, Staging Death as Illness.

According to police, the dispute escalated and Sandeep Yadav allegedly strangled his sister to death. He is then accused of disposing of the body by throwing it into a nearby well in an attempt to conceal the crime.

After receiving information from the accused, police launched a search operation and recovered the victim's body from the well. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law and initiated further investigation into the matter.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with police continuing to gather evidence and record statements as part of the ongoing probe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).