Noida, January 18: In a major breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police have unraveled a chilling conspiracy behind the brutal murder of a farmer in Tikar village of Fatehpur district. Investigators allege that the victim’s wife orchestrated the killing after her husband became an obstacle in her alleged lesbian relationship.

Brutal Murder Near Tubewell

The victim, Ramsumer Singh (45), also known as Pyare Singh, was found dead on the morning of January 14 near his tubewell in Tikar village under the jurisdiction of the Asothar police station. A resident farmer, Ramsumer had gone to sleep at the tubewell the previous night, a routine practice to guard his crops. Lesbian Couple Move Kerala High Court, Seek Action Against Conversion Therapy.

When he failed to return home, family members went searching and discovered his body. Police said his throat had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon and he had sustained multiple head injuries, indicating a highly violent and premeditated attack. The shocking nature of the crime triggered protests by villagers, who initially suspected land rivalry or personal enmity and briefly blocked a nearby road. Krishnagiri Shocker: Woman Kills 5-Month-Old Baby for Lesbian Partner in Tamil Nadu; Both Arrested After Police Find Intimate Photos and Videos of Same-Sex Couple on Phone.

Lesbian Affair Emerges as Alleged Motive

As the probe progressed, suspicion turned toward the victim’s wife. According to police sources, she was allegedly involved in a lesbian affair with a woman from a neighboring village. Investigators claim Ramsumer had learned about the relationship and opposed it strongly, leading to frequent domestic conflicts.

Farmer Killed in Fatehpur, Wife Arrested for Allegedly Plotting Contract Killing

Police believe the wife feared continued resistance and possible social exposure, which allegedly drove her to plan her husband’s murder.

Contract Killing for INR 60,000

Investigators say the murder was executed as a contract killing. The wife allegedly paid INR 60,000 as supari to hired assailants, including an e-rickshaw driver and other local accomplices. On the night of the crime, the attackers reportedly lay in wait in an arhar (pigeon pea) field near the tubewell and ambushed Ramsumer as he arrived to sleep.

CCTV footage, forensic clues, and mobile surveillance led police to detain an e-rickshaw driver, who later confessed, helping authorities piece together the entire conspiracy.

Arrests and Legal Action

The Asothar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The wife has been arrested and sent to custody, while police teams continue raids to apprehend the remaining accused directly involved in the killing.

Local authorities have assured the family of a fast-track investigation. The case has sent shockwaves through rural Fatehpur, not only due to the brutality of the murder but also because of the alleged lesbian affair motive and the calculated planning behind the crime.

