Malappuram, March 22: In a new development in Kerala’s Malappuram district, a lesbian couple has filed a case in the Kerala High Court. The couple, Afeefa and Sumayya, allege that one of them was subjected to forced conversion therapy by her parents in an attempt to alter her sexual orientation.

According to a TOI report, the couple has also sought action against a private hospital in Kozhikode, accusing it of administering these treatments without consent. Justice Devan Ramachandran’s bench has issued notices to the respondents, including the hospital, and has scheduled a hearing in two weeks. Delhi High Court Grants Protection to Lesbian Couple To Live Their Lives in Society As per Their Own Style.

The petitioners, who have been in a relationship for over three years, claim that despite a court order allowing them to live together, one of them was forcibly taken by her parents and subjected to conversion therapy. They allege that despite lodging complaints with various authorities, including the National Medical Commission, the state police chief, the director of the Social Justice Department, and the Kerala State Mental Health Authority, no action has been taken. Supreme Court Agrees To Give Urgent Hearing to Same-Sex Couple’s Plea Against Kerala HC Order for Counselling Sessions With Psychiatrist.

The petitioners argue that conversion therapy is both illegal and unjust, and they are calling for its prohibition. They are also seeking a directive to establish health guidelines that explicitly ban the practice of conversion therapy.

In 2022, the Kerala High Court granted police protection to the couple following threats from Afeefa’s relatives. Afeefa alleged that she was subjected to forced conversion therapy at a Kozhikode hospital. Despite a previous statement in favor of her parents, it was suggested that she was heavily drugged during the interaction, preventing her from expressing the truth. The interim order directed the police to protect the couple from potential harm.

