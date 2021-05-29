New Delhi, May 29: More than 60 per cent people believe that India's relations with different countries of the world improved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card. The ABP-C Voter survey found that 62.3 per cent of the respondents feel that the country's relations with different nations of the world have improved during the current tenure of the Modi-led government which is into its second term.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country. About 16.9 per cent respondents believe that India's relations with other countries have worsened and 17.1 per cent feel that the country's relations with other nations have remained the same. About 3.7 per cent were unable to say anything. COVID-19 Second Wave in India: 52% Feel Govt’s Help Didn’t Reach Them During Lockdown, Says ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

The survey found that 77.5 per cent urban and 55.8 per cent rural respondents feel that India's relations with other countries of the world improved under Prime Minister Modi.

On the other hand, more people in rural areas feel that the relationship with the other countries of the world has worsened under Prime Minister Modi. As per the findings of the survey, 18.9 per cent respondents in rural areas believe relationships with the rest of the world have worsened during the tenure of the Modi government.

About 21.2 per cent rural and 7.6 per cent urban respondents feel that India's relations with other countries have remained the same during the last seven years under Prime Minister Modi. A total of 2.7 per cent urban and 4.1 per cent rural respondents have nothing to say on India's relationship with the rest of the world under Prime Minister Modi.

