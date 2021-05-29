New Delhi, May 29: About 52 per cent people felt that the government's help could not reach them during the lockdown announced by the government to handle the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card said on Saturday. According to the survey, 52.3 per cent of people feel that the government's help did not reach them during the lockdown.

It said that 53.7 per cent people in rural areas and 48.9 per cent people in urban areas felt that the government's help did not reach them. The survey also said that 38.2 per cent respondents felt that the government's help did reach them during the lockdown. It said that 41.1 per cent people in urban areas while 37 per cent people in rural areas said that the government's help reached them during the lockdown. PM Narendra Modi Announces Financial Assistance, Free Education via PM-Cares Fund for Children Who Lost Their Parents Due to COVID-19.

While 9.5 per cent chose not to comment on the issue. The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country. During the second wave of Covid and the lockdown, many people complained of shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc.

