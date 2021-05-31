A team of two innovative minds expanded to a dream team of over 100 zestful employees in 9 glorious years, who have joined forces to accomplish the entrenched goal of leaving a mark on the global programmatic media buying space.

The progressing team of Idea Clan attained exponential revenue growth each year and in 2020 when the pandemic was slowing down every entrepreneurial venture, this company’s revenue turned out to be $15 million, which was 5 times that of the previous year’s.

It all began with a spark of ideas that ignited the creativity in their minds and now, those ideas have been sculpted into IDEA CLAN – a MarTech company with a team of world-class creators, performance-marketers, data analysts and growth engineers who have been highly rated throughout the globe.

When two fellow engineering students, Sahil Walia and Rohit Ajmani, found themselves determined to build something that is purely the amalgamation of their vision, skills, and experience, they discovered it was just a matter of stepping ahead and taking that chance to realize the dream.

They decided to find their own way to the destination instead of taking the conventional path to the target. Eccentricity and absurdity accompanied them at every step of the way and they held on to them tightly for they knew that’s how they’ll reach the unattainable skies. The young dauntless minds started their journey with web development as their focus and managed to create 200 websites, all on their own as a team of two.

Their website development plans may have not aligned with their vision and they encountered their first stumbling block in this incredible journey. But a little hiccup could not shake their strong will to create what they had always imagined. They were prepared to leap over any hurdle that shows up as they clung to new ideas emerging in their minds.

This failure fueled them with energy and innovation to keep moving in the direction of their targets. They were now behind the wheel with their eyes on the road as they commenced a new venture. These two stepped into the world of Facebook app development and affiliate marketing, buckled down to the work it demanded and spared no effort as they could finally see their vision taking shape.

The inspiring leaders of this Clan have represented the company at various huge marketing events in various continents of the world including the Affiliate Summit West in the U.S.A, Affiliate World Europe, DMEXCO, and more such illuminating Ad Tech and Affiliate summits and seminars. Idea Clan has been participating in these international conferences for a couple of years now and the CEO, Rohit Ajmani is a regular speaker at many of them. In 2020, during the IAS Virtual, the duo shared their journey through the years from social media apps to lead generation and ideating expansion plans in the marketing world.

Rohit Ajmani, Co-Founder and CEO, says, “The enlightening experiences from all over the globe lend a futuristic view into the marketing landscape and strengthen our aspirations to grow in this field as we keep exploring this intriguing world of digital marketing.

With several years of experience in Affiliate Marketing, Rohit Ajmani has a few significant words to share. “While heading towards the affiliate marketing targets, keep your eye on the ball, dodge the diversions, and drive the traffic. Building a strategy at the first step is an indispensable part of this process,” he says.

Our founders never miss the opportunity to network with the brilliant minds of this industry and assimilate the genius ideas and marketing trends. They look forward to attending Affiliate World Conferences every year and have experienced the impact of mastermind-level concepts in the conferences held in Asia (Bangkok) and Europe (Barcelona).

The team believes that one way to stay updated with the marketing trends is to keep pace with the escalation of various platforms that we work on including Facebook, Snapchat, Google, Taboola, Quora and more. Many times, the founders of Idea Clan have been invited to the HQs of these platforms to discuss product updates and their role in forwarding the idea of digital marketing. It has always an enriching experience at such adventurous and dynamic places with lots to explore and learn.

From 8 people who stepped into the first workplace of Idea Clan on February 8, 2012, the clan has expanded to more than 100 members spread across Canada, USA, Singapore and India. Each of them brings a unique perspective to the table and leads the company towards tremendous growth using team spirit, dedication, and ideation as the driving forces.

The challenges never end but each member is devoted to achieving more as they are constantly encouraged by their mentors who never let another obstacle feel like a struggle. In fact, it is just another lesson.

The combined efforts and remarkable ingenuity has taken Idea Clan towards the goals at an impressive pace. By combining the various tools of technology with the marketing projects, Idea Clan is on its way to becoming the best MarTech firm in the region.

Sahil Walia, Co-Founder and Director, says, “Modern marketing has its own needs, and serving them with the technical tools to streamline marketing processes is the aim here. From website development and affiliate marketing, we have now expanded our horizons with lead generation, content marketing, and more inventive plans in the pipeline.”

The amicable workplace of Idea Clan is always reflecting passion and enthusiasm to grow and achieve the unattainable. Verve and warmth never leave the doors of this office. Whether it is flexible working hours or rewarding the top performers with exponential growth, the company has the best interests of its employees at heart. The founders see the team members as an integral part of the company who are the pillars on which this venture stands tall. Idea Clan has not seen many employees leave, partly due to the positive work environment and partly because you quit jobs not families! They look up to the two founding members as their mentors and describe them as the “true inspiration emanating through the dynamic personalities they possess”.

As the team is fixated on the goals and dreams, each member of the clan is embracing the accomplishments and victories that are the outcome of their determination. In 2021, Idea Clan completed 9 years and rolled out the red carpet for the upcoming adventures. They achieved the fivefold revenue rise in 2020, all through substantial perseverance, unbridled innovation, and consistent efforts.

The team inhaled the rush of unparalleled emotions that arrived with this milestone and geared up for all that’s in store for the future.

With unswerving zeal, unceasing motivation, and boundless dreams, the journey continues with the team preparing for the long road that awaits. What once was merely an imagination of two young college students is now a thriving reality! So far, this ride has been full of learning and insightful experiences. Undoubtedly, there is still a lot to unveil on this journey of digital marketing. Team Idea Clan is prepared for this next invigorating chapter.