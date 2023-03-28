Mumbai, March 28: In yet another case of fraud and cheating, a 78-year-old man from the city was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 5.20 lakh after an unidentified man sold him gold coins. Police officials said that an unidentified man sold fake gold coins weighing 1.5 kg to the retired textile mill employee and duped him of Rs 5.20 lakh.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim retired from Sewri's Swan Mill nearly 18 years ago. Cops said that he lives with his wife in Mahim. In his complaint, the senior citizen said that on march 10, the accused approached and sought his help. The accused who introduced himself as Raju told the victim that he had several coins at his home. Online Fraud in Mumbai: ‘UK Man’ Dupes Woman of Rs 7 Lakh on Pretext of Marriage, Investigation Underway.

He wanted the elderly person to check if the coins contained any gold. The accused even showed some coins to the victim. An officer said that the complainant even took the accused to a nearby jewelry shop in order to check if the coins were made of gold. After inspecting the coins, the jeweler told the victim that they were 22-carat gold. He also said that the coins contained over 70 percent gold.

The next day, the accused met the senior citizen at a bar and restaurant and gave two gold coins to the complainant. He asked the complainant to get it verified and even said that he was not in hurry and can return the coins the next day. Once again, the victim verified the coins from his jeweler who said that the coins were real gold.

Later, the accused told the senior citizen that he was in need of money as he was about to get married. He lured the victim and told him that he wanted to sell all the gold coins for a lesser amount. Falling into the conman's trap, the senior citizen withdrew all his savings and even took Rs 2 lakh from his nephew and bought the gold coins from the accused in Dadar. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

When the coupe reached their jeweler, they realised that the coins were fake. Knowing that they were duped, the couple approached cops and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have launched a probe and are scanning CCTV footage of the place where the victim and accused met.

